CBS's 'The Road' concludes promotional tour at Titans game in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS's new show "The Road" concluded its promotional tour at Nissan Stadium Sunday during the Tennessee Titans game, bringing aspiring country music artists to Music City ahead of the show's premiere.

The show features country music legends mentoring aspiring artists on tour. To promote the series, the network organized its own tour that ended at the Titans game.

The promotional event at Nissan Stadium included performances by contestants and interactions with fans. The tour bus was on display for public viewing, and the day featured multiple scheduled activities. It is in Lot R of the stadium from 9 a.m. until noon when the game starts.

The schedule included performances by contestants Cassidy Daniels and Jenny Tolman. Daniels performed the national anthem before the game, while both artists had opportunities to perform at the footprint area for fans.

The event also featured appearances by the Titans mascot and cheerleaders for content creation. Both contestants were later escorted to suites to watch the game.

The promotional tour's conclusion in Nashville highlighted the city's significance as the heart of country music, making it a fitting finale location for a show centered on country music mentorship.

Ready to see how country music legends mentor the next generation of artists? Watch our full interview coverage and see the performances from Nissan Stadium.

