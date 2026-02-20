Charges dropped against country artist in deadly Nashville crosswalk crash at victim's family request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music artist Conner Smith will not face charges in a deadly Nashville crosswalk crash that killed a 77-year-old woman, after the victim's family requested prosecutors drop the case.

The victim's family requested that prosecutors withdraw the citation against the 25-year-old singer.

Smith was originally charged with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death after his pickup truck hit Dorothy Dobbins in a crosswalk in Germantown in June. The 77-year-old died at the hospital.

The Davidson County District Attorney's Office confirmed they withdrew Smith's misdemeanor citation at the request of Dobbins' family.

Smith's attorney said the singer has spent months getting to know the victim's family personally and expressing his grief.

“This devastating accident was a profound tragedy for the family of Dot Dobbins and the larger Germantown community. Over the past several months, Conner has been grateful for the opportunity to get to know Dot’s family personally and be able to voice his deep and sincere grief, while keeping them in his prayers. While he is grateful that this legal chapter has concluded, he will continue to steadfastly lift her family up in prayer” Worrick Robinson

Police found no evidence of impairment or distracted driving in the original investigation.

The intersection of 3rd Avenue North has been identified as dangerous by neighbors. The city has already placed warning signs in the road to alert drivers and removed a tree that may have obstructed visibility after the accident.

Additional lighting improvements are also planned. More substantial changes are in the works, including a proposal to reduce the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

Want to share more about pedestrian safety initiatives in your neighborhood or your concerns about dangerous intersections? Contact Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full report to see the safety improvements being implemented at this intersection.

