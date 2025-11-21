Cheekwood Holiday Lights opens with one million lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Holiday Lights at Cheekwood Mansion and Gardens opens to the public on Friday, transforming the one-mile stretch of gardens into a dazzling display featuring one million lights that required months of preparation beginning in July.

The popular Nashville attraction offers visitors a comprehensive holiday experience with both outdoor light displays throughout the gardens and indoor holiday decorations within the historic mansion.

The extensive preparation process begins during the summer months, with crews working for months to create the elaborate light installation.

"A lot of work goes into this event," said Emily Luxen, director of external relations at Cheekwood.

"We actually start putting up the lights at the end of July," Luxen said.

"It's almost a year-round operation, because one million lights don't go up overnight, right?" Luxen said.

Beyond the light displays, visitors can enjoy additional holiday amenities, including hot cocoa and s'mores, along with a holiday marketplace for seasonal shopping.

The attraction will remain open through January 4, giving visitors several weeks to experience the holiday display.

