Cheekwood reopens after ice storm damage, with 250,000 tulips blooming on opening day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood Estate and Gardens reopened to the public today, six weeks after a winter ice storm forced the Nashville landmark to close. The reopening coincides with the bloom of 250,000 tulips and the launch of the estate's red, white and blooms patriotic spring festival, which aligns with America's 250th birthday celebration.

"Cheekwood was significantly impacted by the winter storm," a Cheekwood representative said.

The estate's buildings were unharmed, but the gardens sustained widespread damage. Workers assessed more than 3,000 trees damaged by the storm.

Despite the destruction, Cheekwood staff say no tree will go to waste.

"The goal is for every tree that was lost to return to Cheekwood in some form. So whether that means literally planting a new tree for a tree that was lost or using the mulch in our gardens or in our trains exhibition," a Cheekwood representative said.

The tulips, which survived underground as the ice thawed, are now blooming just in time for the return of visitors. The blooms typically peak in mid-March.

For longtime members like the Gilmores, who have visited Cheekwood for decades, the reopening carries deep personal meaning.

"It's such a peaceful, beautiful place. We love to come," a Gilmore family member said.

"We've had our brides have their pictures taken here. And our babies have pictures of tulips. I think the tulips are my favorite, you think?" a Gilmore family member said.

When the gates closed and the reopening date was uncertain, the family tried to recreate the tradition at home.

"Oh. I went to Home Depot and bought her a bunch of flowers in the front yard," a Gilmore family member said.

The wait, they say, was worth it.

"We couldn't wait to come back on the first day and see what all's coming up. My very favorite was when they did thousands of pink running down the creek," a Gilmore family member said.

"We have a friend who says beauty is oxygen and I know what he means," a Gilmore family member said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.