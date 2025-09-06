Children launch lemonade stands, crafts and more at Nashville entrepreneur market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Children ages 5 to 17 are getting hands-on experience running their own businesses at the Children's Entrepreneur Market at Green Hills Park Saturday evening.

The young entrepreneurs are selling products ranging from classic lemonade stands to handmade jewelry and keychains as part of the Green Hills Park Festival.

The Children's Entrepreneur Market is a nationwide nonprofit that brings these markets to communities across the country. The market is open to the public, inviting people to support young entrepreneurs while shopping locally and celebrating their creativity and hard work.

"This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about business for one, but it's not only about business, it's about, I mean, they learn so much about it, they learn how to, you know, market, they learn self-esteem, they learn how to talk to people, engage people, you know, because people are coming to their booths, they're learning selling techniques," Jennifer Kilgore said.

Kilgore serves as the Nashville Area Market Manager for the Children's Entrepreneur Market.

"We're lifting children's self-esteem, we're motivating them, they're learning how to run business, they're learning math, they're learning, you know, free enterprise, you know, all the things on how to like run your own business, how to be an entrepreneur and realizing that, you know what, you don't always have to go work for somebody else, you know, you can have a passion and a dream and work for yourself," Kilgore said.

The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the ball fields at Green Hills Park, located next to JT Moore Middle School off Lone Oak Road.

