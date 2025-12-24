Christmas for $7 or less, affordable gift ideas for people on super tight budgets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to gifts, some say it’s far better to give than receive.

However, if your money is really tight right now, you know that's a luxury that might not be possible.

I wanted to help people with that, so I put together a few gift ideas you can get for around $7 or less, so even if your budget isn't feeling the Christmas spirit, you can.

First gift idea: a festive tin and homemade cookies.

You can pick up a festive tin for under $5 at most places, then spend around $2-$3 on a cookie mix.

Second gift idea: a picture in a new frame.

You can get a decent frame at a discount store for under $5, and printing out a photo can cost as little as $2.

Another great option is a low-cost fleece blanket.

Many pharmacies have them on sale for the holidays right now for $7.

This is a great option for use right now, but since it's a low-cost blanket, your loved one can feel free to use it in a park or at the beach this summer without worry if it gets dirty.

Another solid option is a fancy warm beverage.

I picked up some high-end tea in a designer tin for $5 at a discount store — another similar option would be a fancy hot cocoa.

I think the key with this type of gift is to make it something that’s a little fancier than someone might use in their everyday life.

Another strong option is any form of fancy candy or chocolate from a discount store.

Everyone loves a card; if you've got it in your budget, that's a good way to go.

However, if you’re really strapped for cash, consider making your own by cutting out the back of an old folder or notebook.

