Church hosts free health fair to address community healthcare needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taking care of your health isn't a small expense, and for many families, it's one of the first things they strike from the budget. But Greater Christ Temple Church is making sure those resources remain available to their community.

Every year, the church sees how much their congregation and community need access to healthcare, resources and education. Their free community health fair has grown significantly over the years, with this 11th annual event being the largest one yet.

"The way the world is today we need as much assistance we can possibly get in healthcare," said one attendee.

The church's commitment extends beyond just providing services. "Greater Christ Temple is concerned about the health of the community, the city, the state," organizers explained.

For many attendees, the fair provided essential services they might otherwise go without. One community member came specifically for vaccinations, saying, "I needed the flu and the shingles vaccine so I came today."

Others sought information on managing chronic conditions and caregiving responsibilities. "I wanted to get information on aging, Alzheimer's, blood pressure. She had high blood pressure," another participant shared.

For Joyce Moore, help came in the form of pamphlets and knowledge otherwise hard to find. As a full-time caregiver, she understands the challenges many families face.

"My full-time job is taking care of my mother," Moore said. "Unless you've done it you don't realize how taxing it is, it's a lot."

The event also served as an opportunity to spread awareness about specific health conditions. The Roberta Banes Wheeler Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness nonprofit has been working to educate the community about this lesser-known condition.

"We've been on a campaign for 10 years to increase awareness about pulmonary hypertension," representatives explained. "Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs."

The organization got children involved by having them paint benches purple, creating "benches of hope" that serve as ongoing reminders about health awareness. These benches also emphasize that health isn't just about the body - it's about the mind too.

"Verbalize that they are amazing because that's about resiliency and self esteem," organizers noted about the mental health component.

The holistic approach to wellness proved an important part of overall health, with community connection being a vital element.

"We're making people healthier and we're saving lives," said event organizers.

Close to 200 people attended the health fair, demonstrating the significant need for accessible healthcare resources in the community.

I welcome your thoughts on this story. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.