City of Nashville considers converting 200+ free Music Row parking spots to paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know how hard it can be to find parking in downtown Nashville, especially a space that's free of charge.

Neighbors and folks who work on Music Row were speaking out Monday, making their voices heard about some proposed parking changes at a meeting of Metro Council’s Traffic and Parking Commission.

Monday afternoon members of the commission took another look at getting rid of some free parking spots in and around Music Row.

The proposal would change more than 200 spots from being free right now, to paid at a rate of potentially a dollar an hour.

Dave Pomeroy with the Nashville Musician’s Association said the change would have a huge impact on session musicians, especially those that are struggling.

He said in the Music Row neighborhood it's important for musicians to be able to park for free when they're heading in to work creating songs.

Which he said has had a huge benefit for the city.

"The music industry creates millions of dollars of revenue for Nashville every year, and over the past 75 years, Music Row has played a very significant role in the increased revenue Nashville sees from the entertainment industry, music fans and the tourist industry," said Dave Pomeroy, with Nashville Musician's Association.

Meanwhile some neighbors who live in the area said the free parking means many folks simply park there for free all day, and therefore there are usually only a couple of spots open.

"Almost daily I see scores of Vanderbilt students, construction workers, people that do not live there, parking sometimes all day long, you just develop an eye for this" said Kevin Warner, who spoke at the Traffic and Parking Commission meeting.

Metro leaders have decided to revisit the issue in a future meeting.

According to Pomeroy, in the past 48 hours he's gotten more than 800 people to sign a petition to keep the parking free.

