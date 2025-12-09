Coalition files petition to end auto racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local coalition has filed paperwork to change Nashville's Metro Charter, which could eliminate the requirement for auto racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and open the door for affordable housing, green space, and environmental protections.

The group Restore Our Fairgrounds submitted a petition Monday to the charter revision commission seeking to remove racing as a mandated use of the property. If successful, the amendment would prioritize green space, affordable housing, workforce housing, and environmental protections for Browns Creek.

"We came together about two years ago. It's a volunteer coalition of various groups," said Mike Kopp with Restore Our Fairgrounds.

The coalition has expanded beyond neighborhood associations to include environmental groups, the Civic Design Center and longtime community activists. For years, the Nashville Fairgrounds has been a political battleground, with many neighbors saying racing brings noise, pollution, and limits public access to the property.

"There's such a need in that part of town for green space, for places for kids to run and play, retail, affordable housing, and workforce housing," Kopp said.

To move forward, the group must collect enough signatures from registered voters to get the amendment on the November 2026 ballot.

"We petitioned the charter revision commission to change that language. Then the next challenge is we've got to secure at least 50, 60,000 signatures of registered voters," Kopp said.

This marks the second attempt by the same group to change the charter after trying last year.

Kopp emphasized the coalition is not anti-racing but believes there's a better location for motorsports in Lebanon.

"There is a super speedway just a few miles down the road. They should be doing racing there," Kopp said.

The debate centers on who gets to decide the future of one of Nashville's largest public properties.

"It only makes sense to open it up and allow the voters and the people in those neighborhoods to weigh in on that. They should have a seat at the table," Kopp said.

The group says timing is critical, as they fear the city and Speedway Motorsports could be working toward a NASCAR-style expansion. If the charter amendment is approved by voters, it would give residents the final say on the fairgrounds' future as early as November 2026.

