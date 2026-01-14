Cold patrols scheduled as dangerous cold moves into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will conduct cold patrols Wednesday evening as dangerously low temperatures and wind chills move into the area.

Patrols are set to begin around 6 p.m. and will continue through the night, focusing on areas known to be inhabited by people experiencing homelessness. Teams will offer transportation to warming shelters, distribute winter kits with essential cold-weather supplies, and connect individuals with additional resources.

OEM said the patrols are part of the city’s ongoing commitment to protect vulnerable residents during severe winter weather. Officials urged the public to remain alert and report anyone in need of assistance to 911.

Residents are also encouraged to take precautions as temperatures and wind chills drop to dangerous levels overnight.

The effort comes as the National Weather Service says morning rain is expected to change to snow showers this evening for parts of Middle Tennessee. Forecasters say parts of the Cumberland Plateau could see an inch or more of accumulation.

