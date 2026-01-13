College basketball player shot and killed in Nashville highway shooting left a legacy on and off the court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (ETVF) — Andre Bell's parents are asking the community for help finding their son's killer after the college basketball player was fatally shot while returning from volunteering at a youth gymnastics meet.

Bell was driving back to campus Sunday night with two friends after volunteering at a Fisk gymnastics meet at the fairgrounds when tragedy struck. As they traveled north on I-65 near the I-40 interchange, investigators said a dark sedan pulled alongside their vehicle.

The friends told police they were briefly distracted by their phones when they suddenly heard multiple gunshots. Bell was struck in the head and later died from his injuries.

"Andre didn't deserve this," said Bradley Lewis, Bell's father. "Like we said, he was just coming back from helping another school team at their event. Andre was always willing to help anybody and everybody else, and we just asking for that in return right now."

Bell's parents, Amber and Bradley, describe their son as someone who loved his family and was passionate about basketball. He had dreams of playing overseas, and if that didn't work out, planned to pursue a career connected to the sport he loved.

"Andre was big on faith, self-motivated, and took school seriously," his parents said, calling him "the perfect son."

Even in death, Bell continues helping others through organ donation.

"Honestly, I think it's just it's his heart," said Amber. "It's not actually a skill. You can't teach heart, and when Andre is on the court, it's all heart. He's given a hundred and ten percent even if it's for two minutes, like that's just him."

The family has been in constant contact with Metro Nashville Police detectives and Chief John Drake, thanking them for their support during this difficult time.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Metro Nashville Police.

"You saw something, say something if you were in the area, if you heard anything, or heard anybody say anything. Please call Metro and let them know," Bradley Lewis said.

Evidence suggests that the car from which the shots were fired likely has windshield damage based on the shattered glass at the scene.

Anyone with information on the dark sedan, the person(s) in it, or anyone with dashcam footage from that area just after 8 p.m. is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

