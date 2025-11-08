Community honors Jillian Ludwig two years after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Two years after a stray bullet ended the life of Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig, her family and friends continue to honor her memory through music — something she loved deeply.

This Sunday, Belmont University students, friends, and family will host the second annual "Nashville Jams for Jill" concert at Exit/In, celebrating Ludwig's life and passion for music.

Ludwig was walking near campus when she was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting that shocked the university community. What began as a small campus gathering of friends has grown into an annual event that keeps her spirit alive.

"I think grief is just like love with no place to go. And that's what's so hard about it, is we want to give all of our love and admiration to her, and so in place of that, celebrating what she loved, music and being silly and dancing just is always like the most healing thing," Marie Sheets said.

Her college friends are helping organize this year's concert, finding healing through celebrating what Ludwig loved most.

"I think with this event, we're really trying to, kind of like Liv said, celebrate her, make sure that people know her story, and make sure that she is remembered in Nashville, at Belmont, just in general, because her story is so important, and it really is important for people to to know what happened and to know what she stood for," said Lauren Vega

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Rae of Light Foundation, which Ludwig's family started in her honor. The foundation provides scholarships to students studying music.

