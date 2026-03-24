Community members gather to honor Army veteran who died with no known surviving family in the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery put out a call on social media asking for people to attend a burial service for a veteran who had no known surviving family in the area.

We picked up the story and shared that call on our newscasts on Monday for Newschannel 5.

That ceremony was held on Tuesday morning, and I met some of the people who answered that call.

Francis Quin and Bobby Hampton were among those who showed up for the somber ceremony for a stranger.

"I would like to attend for those men who fought so bravely," said Francis Quin, who traveled from Waverly to attend.

"I saw it on Channel 5, just caught a little bit of what was happening, and I said I gotta go," said Bobby Hampton, a veteran from Brentwood.

"A friend of mine called me up last night around five and said that he saw on Channel 5 News that a veteran had passed away, and nobody would be attending his funeral," Quin said.

The veteran is Hugh Willis.

He served in the Army before having a civilian career. He died in February.

A few friends gathered to say goodbye on Tuesday for his burial at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery; they were joined by many folks who’d never met Willis.

"I know there was a call for some support for this veteran who's outlived his family, so I really appreciate all the support I see here today," said Robert Million, Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Director.

Willis’ friend and former co-worker Philip Patterson received his ceremonial flag.

"He started working with me in 1994, and so he was a co-worker and friend ever since that point," Patterson said.

Thanks to an outreach effort, those friends were joined by many members of the public.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association also rolled in to pay respect.

"We try to come out to these every time we hear about them. If we have guys that are free and off of work that day, we try to attend as many funerals as possible," said Daniel Van Leuven with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

While most of Willis' human family has passed, his beloved dog Peanut was in attendance with the neighbors who took him in.

According to cemetery officials, situations like this happen just a few times a year, when they put out word asking for members of the public to ensure no veteran is alone at the very end.

"They're willing to put their life on the line for our freedoms and liberties here, so I think it's an important thing for us to remember and honor the service sacrifices they've made for us and our country," said Million.

Click here for more information about the services available at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.