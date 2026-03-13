Convicted burglar arrested on 35 warrants tied to fraud cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violent Crimes detectives arrested a convicted burglar Thursday night on dozens of outstanding warrants tied to identity theft, fraud, and theft cases.

Police said 51-year-old Tarice Lamont Smith was taken into custody on 35 outstanding warrants, including 12 counts of identity theft, 14 counts of credit card fraud, burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, four counts of theft, and two probation violations.

MNPD

Investigators identified Smith as the suspect who entered local fitness centers and burglarized vehicles, stealing credit cards and cash.

With help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Vehicle Crimes detectives, officers located Smith at a motel on Elm Hill Pike, where he was arrested. Police said he was found in possession of stolen credit cards and cash.

Additional charges are expected, including possible cases in surrounding jurisdictions.

Authorities said Smith has prior convictions for burglary, theft, credit card fraud, and forgery in several counties, including Davidson, Cannon, Rutherford, Robertson, Warren, and Anderson.

Court records show Smith was sentenced in October 2025 to a six-year probated sentence after being convicted of credit card fraud and identity theft.