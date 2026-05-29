Country in Color hosts events during CMA Fest week to spotlight artists of all backgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country in Color is hosting three events during CMA Fest week in Nashville, designed to create opportunities, open doors, and provide platforms for artists of all backgrounds to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

The three events are:

Monday, June 1 — Nashville Monday Night Jazz takeover at Kingdom Nashville, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 — Country in Color full showcase at NashHouse Saloon on 8th Ave. downtown, 3-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 — Country in Color full showcase at Whiskey Bent Saloon, 3-8 p.m.

The showcases are expected to highlight the variety of country artists Nashville has to offer.

Are you planning to attend one of Country in Color's events during CMA Fest week? We want to hear from you. Watch the full story above for a preview of what to expect, and share your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.