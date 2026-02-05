Court rules Covenant School shooting records must be released to the public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's highest appeals court has ruled that records from the Covenant School shooting investigation must finally be made public, overturning a lower court decision that kept the files secret for nearly two years.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued a unanimous decision Tuesday that reversed the ruling keeping these investigation files from the public.

Metro Nashville Police denied every public records request after the March 2023 shooting that killed six people. Police claimed their investigation was still ongoing. But that investigation wrapped up in April of last year.

Investigators determined the shooter was motivated by a desire for notoriety.

The appeals court found that since the case is closed, Metro no longer has grounds to keep the documents from the public.

The records weren't released immediately after Wednesday's ruling.

The case now returns to the trial court, which must determine which specific documents can be released and what information should be redacted. The appeals court emphasized that records should not be deemed entirely exempt simply because they contain some exempt information.

