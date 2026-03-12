Crash involving pedestrian closes I-24 exit ramp in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a pedestrian has closed a westbound exit ramp on Interstate 24 in Nashville.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the I-24 westbound Exit 46B ramp in Davidson County is currently shut down due to the crash.

Officials said traffic conditions and closures can be monitored through TDOT’s SmartWay system.

The cause of the crash and the pedestrian’s condition have not been released.