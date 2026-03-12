Crash involving pedestrian closes I-24 exit ramp in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a pedestrian has closed a westbound exit ramp on Interstate 24 in Nashville.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the I-24 westbound Exit 46B ramp in Davidson County is currently shut down due to the crash.
Officials said traffic conditions and closures can be monitored through TDOT’s SmartWay system.
The cause of the crash and the pedestrian’s condition have not been released.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston