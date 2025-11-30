Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash shuts down I-40 WB at mm 215, traffic diverted to Briley Parkway

Police
Police
DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 215 on Sunday, along with the ramp from SR-155 North (Briley Parkway) to I-40 West, officials said.

Traffic is being diverted back onto Briley Parkway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

