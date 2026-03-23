Crieve Hall Women's League Spring Festival raising funds for local student college scholarships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Crieve Hall Women's League held its annual spring festival fundraiser at Travellers Rest on Sunday.

Crieve Hall Women’s League's president, Cheryl Kemp, said the annual festival, along with sponsors, helps bring in enough money to give a $1,000 scholarship to a neighborhood student for all four years of college.

"We give a scholarship for a graduating senior of Crieve Hall every year, and our big fundraiser, which is today, is what raises the money to help fund it," Kemp said.

This year's scholarship went to Tessa Stankiewicz.

Her parents accepted it on her behalf since she was at the University of Tennessee visiting over the weekend; she’ll be studying nursing there next fall.

"That makes a substantial difference, by all means, college is not cheap these days," said Jackie Stankiewicz, Tessa’s mother. "This will be our second daughter heading off to college. My husband's a teacher at Overton High School, and I'm a child psychologist in the community, so you know, it means a lot.”

"It's a wonderful opportunity, and we're thankful that they considered her for it,” said Philip Stankiewicz, Tessa’s father.

The festival had a little something for everyone, especially kids, from a bounce house to an Easter egg hunt.

"Most vendors have brought an activity for children," Kemp said.

For Leslie Fife and her family, it's an opportunity to get out and enjoy the warm weather, all while helping a neighbor.

"I went to an event sometime last year and I got to meet one of the people who benefited from the scholarship and it's a great cause," Fife said.

The Crieve Hall Women's League holds events at different times of the year.

Click here for more information on upcoming events.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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