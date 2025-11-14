Dance before the day begins: Meet the DJ behind this early morning dance party

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A unique morning dance party is helping Middle Tennessee residents start their day with positivity and movement at Faeker's Theatre in Berry Hill.

Jess Miller, founder of "Choosing Joy with Jess," created the "Best Day Ever" morning dance party as a way to help people begin their day in the most upbeat and uplifting way possible. The event starts at 7 a.m. It begins with some breath work, offering an alternative to late-night entertainment.

"It's just the best way to start your day," Miller said.

Miller's journey to creating the dance party began with her own personal transformation. She left a career in legal marketing to focus on helping others find joy through her holistic service business.

"So I quit drinking nine years ago, on May 21, 2016," Miller said.

Her path to becoming a DJ and event organizer wasn't traditional, but it served a deeper purpose.

"And so I thought, well, the first thing I need to do is figure out how to be a DJ," Miller said.

The morning dance parties attract people from various backgrounds, including veterans seeking therapeutic outlets. One attendee, a former Surface Warfare Officer who served during Operation Enduring Freedom in the Persian Gulf, found healing through movement.

"It was the movement, said Coco Rogers. "It was the power of dance."

Brent Hanvey, co-founder of Faeker's Theatre, explained the venue's mission to provide creative spaces for the community.

"So basically the idea was to create a space for people to have the opportunity to share their creative vision," Hanvey said.

The morning dance party represents more than just entertainment – it's about finding therapeutic value in movement and music.

For those who prefer early morning activities over late-night events, the Best Day Ever dance party offers a chance to "turn it up before the traffic" and find hope in each new day.

"And it just feels so good! It's really amazing," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.