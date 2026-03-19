Davidson County: Warning issued over scam targeting outstanding ticket payments

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk is warning the public about a rise in scam emails and text messages claiming recipients have unpaid parking or toll violations.

Officials said the messages often include links or QR codes that direct users to fake websites designed to collect personal or financial information.

Sample spam message:

Circuit Court Clerk Joseph P. Day emphasized that the office does not contact defendants by text or email about past-due tickets.

Residents are urged not to click links, scan codes, or respond to suspicious messages. Officials also recommend verifying communications by checking that government emails end in “@tn.gov” and contacting the clerk’s office directly if unsure.