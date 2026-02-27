DinoTrek returns to Nashville Zoo, offering close encounters with nearly 50 dinosaurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is putting the finishing touches on the return of DinoTrek, an exhibit that hasn't been seen at the zoo in three years. The exhibit opens March 6 and runs through July 26.

Leah Trice with the Nashville Zoo said the experience is designed to put visitors right next to the dinosaurs.

"Can you imagine living with dinosaurs and like, standing next to them?" Trice asked. "If you come here, you get a pretty good chance of experiencing that on your own because these dinosaurs will be super close to you."

The exhibit features close to 50 different dinosaurs. Trice said some of the dinosaurs had to be disassembled for transport and then reassembled on-site.

"Some of them have to be taken apart to be put back together so they can fit in that container truck," Trice said.

"And then once they're here, we took some off cranes and we took them off and we placed them right into the positions that you see here at the zoo," Trice said.

DinoTrek last appeared at the Nashville Zoo in 2023. As visitors walk through the exhibit, information about each dinosaur will be available along the way.

Trice said the exhibit also carries an educational component beyond the spectacle.

"It's also a great opportunity to discuss conservation with kids," Trice said.

Admission to DinoTrek is $5 on top of regular zoo admission. Children two years old and younger are free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.