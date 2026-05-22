Doña María's Super Mercado: A South Nashville community mission to save a local dream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small supermarket tucked just off Nolensville and Welch Road in South Nashville nearly closed its doors — but one woman's determination to support her neighbor is now sparking a broader movement to shop locally.

Doña María's Super Mercado has been open for more than a year, offering imported Mexican groceries, vegetables, food, and drinks to the surrounding community. But for owner Ernesto Herrera Leon, the early days were a serious struggle.

"It's been very difficult, very difficult, I lost a lot of money due to lack of sales," Herrera Leon said, translated from Spanish.

His vision for the store has always been rooted in family.

"I want it to be a family-friendly store," Herrera Leon said, translated from Spanish.

That vision caught the attention of Ruby Alas Cruz, a regular customer who noticed just how hard Herrera Leon works to keep the store going.

"He's here every day. Like, I'll drive by at 8 a.m. and he's already here. I'll drive by at 11 p.m. and he's here. Like he's working so hard. And I'm just like, if I can support him somehow, some way I will do that. And to me, that means a lot," Alas Cruz said.

For Alas Cruz, supporting the store goes beyond one business — it's about what the market represents for the South Nashville community.

"Because it's important that we support one another. I think community needs to support community," Alas Cruz said.

On Sunday, May 24, she is hosting an event at the supermarket featuring photos taken inside the store, hoping to remind neighbors why buying local matters.

"You can smell all the good food here. I just feel connected and rooted to where I come from. And I think being in South Nashville just makes me feel like that, and makes me feel important and safe," Alas Cruz said.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Anyone is welcome to stop by Doña María's Super Mercado at 4111 Travis Dr, Nashville, TN 37211.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com