Donelson train and bus station to become Nashville's next transit center with new airport connections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The current Donelson train and bus station will be the spot for Nashville's next transit center.

"It’s going to provide increased connections for people, really to get all over the city," said Eric Melcher, spokesperson with WeGo. "You know, we’ll have six bus bays. We already are served here by Route 6."

That means more buses, more routes, and new connections.

The recent public comment period finished up Friday, and Melcher said this is what riders wanted to see for the center.

"People seemed most excited about... the idea of airport connections and then also the rail improvements... to make it safer for trains to be able to get through and not have to blow their horn," he said.

The Choose How You Move initiative will help fund transportation at the center, and the interest is already there.

Melcher said turnout at the meetings even surprised him, a sign of just how fast Donelson is changing.

"This neighborhood in Donelson is growing so quickly," Melcher said.

If all goes as planned, construction could start later this year.

"By the end of 2027, it should be up and running," he said.

As the design phase moves forward, WeGo said they will continue asking for public input on how it should serve the people who use it every day.

What features would you like to see at the new Donelson transit center? Watch the full video report above to see the proposed plans, and share your thoughts with me directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.