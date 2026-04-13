Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 70 South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 70 South near Beverly Hills Drive.
According to investigators, 59-year-old David Elliott, of Cunningham, was driving a blue Ford F-150 eastbound when a white Ford F-150 traveling west veered off the right side of the road. Officials said the driver overcorrected, crossing into oncoming traffic and causing a broadside crash with Elliott’s truck.
A Dodge Ram pickup traveling behind Elliott then struck the rear of the white Ford F-150, creating a chain-reaction crash.
Elliott died at the scene.
Two passengers in his vehicle were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the white Ford F-150, identified as 48-year-old William Richards of White Bluff, was transported to Vanderbilt with critical injuries. Investigators said charges are anticipated.
The 20-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was treated for minor injuries.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp