East High student charged after hiding guns near school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old student at East High School has been charged after police said he hid two guns before going to class.
According to investigators, the teen concealed the weapons in a wooded area near the school’s football stadium.
One of the guns was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked at a hotel in 2024.
Police said the student is charged with carrying a weapon on school property and theft of a firearm. The investigation remains ongoing.
