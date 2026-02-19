Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East High student charged after hiding guns near school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old student at East High School has been charged after police said he hid two guns before going to class.

According to investigators, the teen concealed the weapons in a wooded area near the school’s football stadium.

One of the guns was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked at a hotel in 2024.

Police said the student is charged with carrying a weapon on school property and theft of a firearm. The investigation remains ongoing.

