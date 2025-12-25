East Nashville fire station spreads holiday cheer with elaborate Christmas display

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department Station 29 in East Nashville has transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with inflatable decorations and twinkling lights that have been drawing smiles from the community for three weeks.

Located at the corner of Gallatin Pike and McMahan Avenue, the fire station's elaborate holiday display features multiple inflatable Christmas characters and festive lighting that illuminates the night sky.

"We want to stand out and we wanna give back and give people a reason to smile," said Josh Brown, a Nashville firefighter who spearheaded the decorating effort.

Brown got the display up by December 1st. This marks his first year incorporating inflatable decorations, which require daily maintenance.

"This is my first year doing inflatables and I have to pick them up about every time I come in," Brown said.

The display serves a dual purpose - bringing joy to the community while boosting morale for the firefighters who work throughout the holiday season.

"The community loved it and the children loved it, and like the daycare next door and the children in the community loved it so we did it again this year," Brown said.

For firefighters who face challenging situations daily, the festive display provides a bright spot during their shifts.

"Coming in to something nice or coming in to something that will make you smile. It helps us, it helps the community, and I really think it's good for everybody," Brown said.

The holiday display demonstrates how first responders find ways to celebrate the season while serving their community, creating moments of joy for both themselves and their neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.