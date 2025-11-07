East Nashville food pantry sees surge in new families amid SNAP benefit uncertainty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers at East Nashville Care Market are busy keeping shelves stocked as the community food pantry sees a surge in families seeking help amid uncertainty about SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

Board member Amanda Lutz says the market has begun supporting more families who have never visited the pantry before.

"So at ENCM, we are actually a full stocked neighborhood care market," Lutz said. "We're seeing about two dozen families that have not ever come into the pantry before — come in in the first two days of November that we served the community."

The pantry typically serves about 1,300 individuals every month, but the recent influx has required additional volunteer support.

MC Mercer, who has volunteered at the market for more than a decade, has increased his commitment from one hour to multiple days per week.

"I used to stay one hour, then went from one hour to three days to four days," Mercer said. "I'm kind of the one who organizes and keeps the shelves full. They count on me to keep the shelves full."

When families visit the care market, volunteers personally guide them through their options, ensuring they understand what's available to help feed their households.

Lutz emphasized Nashville's tradition of community support during challenging times.

"Nashville has such a long and rich history of showing up and supporting each other in the flood, in the tornadoes, and I think this is just another way," Lutz said. "It may not be a natural disaster, but it's a personal disaster for so many Nashvillians."

The community response has been immediate and generous, with neighbors stepping up to provide essential items.

"We've seen neighbors just walk in the door and say what do you need? And walk in 20 minutes later with eggs or diapers or meat, whatever we ask," Lutz said.

The increased demand comes as SNAP benefit recipients face uncertainty during the government shutdown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.