Education advocates push for TCAP testing delays after winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Education advocates are calling for changes to the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing schedule this year after widespread school closures and disruptions caused by winter storms and icy conditions.

Professional Educators of Tennessee sent an open letter to Tennessee Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds requesting delays to the testing period or increased flexibility for individual districts to choose their testing dates.

The organization argues that some districts experienced significantly more storm-related disruptions than others, making standardized testing timelines problematic for student preparation.

"The TCAP is a very high-stakes exam, which essentially indicates what kids are learning, what they're picking up, how they're doing it overall in their education," said Patrick Basnett, membership coordinator for Professional Educators of Tennessee.

Executive Director JC Bowman authored the letter pushing for districts to have autonomy in scheduling their TCAP tests based on their specific needs and recovery from weather-related closures.

The letter cited extended school closures and increased reliance on virtual or hybrid learning as primary reasons for the request.

These disruptions have left students with varying amounts of missed instruction time depending on their district's location and storm impact.

Timing considerations also include how testing periods would align with spring break schedules across different districts.

Basnett said feedback from parent groups on social media suggests a two-week delay would provide adequate time for students to catch up on missed coursework before taking the high-stakes assessments.

The TCAP tests serve as measurements for both student achievement and teacher effectiveness, making proper preparation time crucial for accurate results.

Professional Educators of Tennessee is encouraging individual school districts to contact the state Department of Education directly to communicate their preferred testing timeframes based on their specific recovery needs.

Late in the day on Monday, I reached out to the Tennessee Department of Education for comment about this story. When I hear back, their statement will be added to this web article.

