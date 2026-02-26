Edwin Warner Park reopens following recent ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Edwin Warner Park has now reopened following the recent ice storm.
The park was able to reopen on Wednesday following help from volunteers and the Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation Maintenance Division who worked around the clock to clear storm damage at the Park and the Warner Park Nature Center.
Cleanup efforts continue in Percy Warner Park.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.
- Lelan Statom