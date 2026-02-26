Edwin Warner Park reopens following recent ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Edwin Warner Park has now reopened following the recent ice storm.

The park was able to reopen on Wednesday following help from volunteers and the Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation Maintenance Division who worked around the clock to clear storm damage at the Park and the Warner Park Nature Center.

Cleanup efforts continue in Percy Warner Park.

