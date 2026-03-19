Electronic payment glitch delays the release of Nashville Noticias reporter from federal ICE custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local reporter from Nashville Noticias remains in federal custody Thursday morning after a payment glitch delayed her release.

Estefany Rodriguez's family plans to pay her $10,000 bond in person Thursday and bring her home. They ran into issues with the electronic payment system on Wednesday.

Now, they will travel to Memphis to hand-deliver the money. Then, they will drive to Louisiana to pick her up. They hope to bring the Nashville Noticias reporter back home Thursday afternoon.

Her attorneys are pursuing a federal case against ICE. They claim the agency violated her constitutional rights.

A judge is waiting for confirmation of her release before moving forward.

Watch the full video above to see our complete coverage on Estefany Rodriguez's case and the ongoing legal battle with ICE. If you have experienced similar issues with the federal bond payment system, I want to hear from you. Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.