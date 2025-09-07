Environmental group raising awareness for solar power on final Sunday of Open Streets Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The final day of Walk Bike Nashville's Open Streets Summer Series for 2025 brought together walkers and bikers, while many vendors and organizations lined the streets.

The event closed five miles of downtown Nashville roads to vehicle traffic, creating a car-free zone for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy.

"We are doing the whole loop, right now we are about 10,000 steps, so we're about halfway-ish," said Brian Randolph, one of many participants in Walk Bike Nashville's Open Streets Summer series.

Randolph and Lydia Heron-Goar were among the crowds taking the five-mile journey through downtown.

They both believe Open Streets is an important annual event.

"We're Nashville natives, so one thing we're looking for in a city is the walkability, and that's really important to us. And I feel like that's not really a major thing in Nashville, and this kind of promotes that idea," said Lydia Heron-Goar.

As part of Open Streets, vendors and organizations set up along the route.

While there was plenty of natural sunshine, one group was adding even more solar awareness to the mix.

Third Act Tennessee was there getting the word out about solar power.

"I don't think people necessarily have a lot of information about, kind of, where their power comes from, how is it generated," said Jane Fleishman, Third Act Tennessee co-facilitator.

Fleishman and her team were also letting people know about their upcoming Sun Day events scheduled for this fall.

Fleishman said those events are part of a national mobilization for solar power.

"We've got somebody speaking tomorrow night to a group talking about plug-in solar, also known as balcony solar," Fleishman said.

She said due to decreasing costs for equipment and other factors, solar energy has many benefits both economically and environmentally.

Third Act Tennessee has several events planned to raise awareness about solar power slated for this month.

