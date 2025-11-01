Ernest Tubb Record Shop returns to Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music is the heart of Nashville, and few places embody that legacy quite like the Ernest Tubb Record Shop. After closing its doors in 2022, the legendary store has officially reopened on Lower Broadway, restoring a beloved piece of Music City history.

First opened in 1951 by Grand Ole Opry star Ernest Tubb, the record shop became a cornerstone for country music fans and artists alike. It was home to the Midnite Jamboree, which featured some of the genre’s greatest legends — from Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams to Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

Now under new management, including Tubb’s grandson, Dale Tubb, and the Tusk Brothers, the store’s revival celebrates both heritage and future. Inside, the familiar walls once again echo with the sounds of country music’s golden era — while the team looks to create space for the next generation of talent.

“Bringing back the music and establishing a venue on the third floor where we can have an outlet for young artists — who is the new Loretta Lynn that’s popping up?” said Jamie Kenney of the Tusk Brothers.

