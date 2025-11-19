MNPD: Man wanted after escaping custody following stolen vehicle, weapons arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have issued an escape warrant for Marcus Stanton, 20, who investigators say fled from custody Wednesday morning after being arrested on multiple theft and weapons charges.

Detectives tried to stop Stanton Tuesday night after he left his Pippen Drive home in a stolen Lexus while armed with an AR-15 pistol. Police say he drove recklessly, ran from the car, and barricaded himself inside his home before officers found him hiding in the attic. Two stolen cars, weapons parts, key fobs and drugs were recovered.

After claiming he had taken fentanyl, Stanton was taken to General Hospital, where police say he escaped while handcuffed. He remains at large. Anyone with information should call 911 or 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.