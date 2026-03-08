'Every patient has a story': Meharry dental event provides free care to more than 700 patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of adults and children received free dental care at a Meharry Medical College event in Nashville, with students, residents, and volunteer dentists working side by side to serve those who cannot afford treatment.

Meharry registered over 650 adults and around 70 children which was the largest turnout in years. The event offered services ranging from cleanings to extractions at no cost to patients.

Cherae Farmer, Dean of the School of Dentistry, said the need for the event is clear.

"This is an opportunity for them to come and get quality dental care at no cost. We realized that there are so many people that need dental services, but they can't afford them," Farmer said.

The effort brought together 160 dental students, 20 residents, and about 70 faculty, alumni, and community dentists, including some who traveled from out of state to volunteer.

For students, the event provided hands-on training and a chance to work with patients from a wide range of backgrounds.

"Every patient is different, every patient has a story, and every patient has a need. The students are getting as much out of this as the patients are," Farmer said.

Organizers emphasized that dental health extends beyond the mouth and is connected to broader medical conditions, including heart disease and diabetes.

"The mouth is the gateway to the body," Farmer said. "Creating resources so all people can have affordable healthcare is very important."

Those who could not be treated during the event due to health concerns are being offered follow-up care to ensure no one is left without access to services.

Meharry has been hosting events like this for over a decade.

Did this story hit close to home? Have you or someone you know struggled to access affordable dental care in our community? We want to hear from you — and your story could help shine a light on a need that affects thousands of people right here in Nashville. Watch the full report and share your experience with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.