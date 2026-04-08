Main St. explosion linked to acetone fumes; no active threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion at 910 Main Street in Nashville.

A 9-1-1 caller reported an explosion inside the building that caused a wall to collapse and triggered the alarm system. People inside were told to evacuate.

One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with burn injuries and is in non-critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The person who was transported told responders he had been using acetone to strip a floor before lighting a cigarette, which likely ignited the fumes.

Crews later located smoke inside the building and traced it to a running floor sander. No additional fire or smoke conditions were found.

Air testing confirmed the presence of acetone, supporting the information provided by the injured person.

Nashville Electric Service and a structural engineer have been requested to the scene as a precaution.

Officials said there are no active threats, and no additional evacuations were necessary.

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted, with three out of four lanes closed. One inbound lane remains open, and traffic is being detoured at South 9th Street as crews continue working at the scene.