Families at Adventure Science Center celebrate the historic launch of the Artemis II space mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic moment in space exploration happened with the launch of Artemis II, creating memories families will not forget.

Eddie Mackelmore celebrated his daughter's 21st birthday at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville. He said space exploration helps him understand how technology evolves.

"I’ve been a big fan of NASA since I was a child. It’s been 52 years since we’ve been to the moon. About time we went back, I thought," Mackelmore said.

The exhibits allow families to explore past missions and compare them with the Artemis II mission.

Brenda May said she held her breath watching the launch.

"Excitement, nervousness, always a little bit of nervousness watching a live launch, hoping for the best for them," May said.

"Yeah, we’re at my brother’s house and watching the Artemis II join in about 10 minutes before launch. It’s exciting going back to the moon. They haven’t been in my lifetime. So, it’s exciting to see it happen again," May said.

While waiting for the mission's return, families are left with an understanding of moon exploration from over five decades ago.

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