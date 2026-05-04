Families find community and connection at Nashville's Walk to Cure Arthritis event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville park became a gathering place for families affected by arthritis, offering yoga, a walk, and a sense of belonging.

Lucille was just 2 years old when her mother, Renorli Wysong Russell, began searching for answers.

"She couldn't walk… [had a] very swollen knee, [we] rushed her to the pediatrician, the hospital," Wysong Russell said.

The family spent a week in the hospital without a clear diagnosis.

"Sat in the hospital for a week… didn't really have any answers," Wysong Russell said.

Years later, doctor visits and infusions have become a regular part of Lucille's life.

"We are currently doing infusions for her… she's done her medicines, shots, pills, like all the things that can help her," Wysong Russell said.

At Dragon Park in Nashville, though, the day looked different. Instead of appointments, there was yoga, a walk, and families who understand what life with arthritis looks like.

"It's important because we want her to not be alone, obviously," Wysong Russell said.

"You're not abnormal or weird for having it… she could do everything that other kids get to do, just maybe a little slower sometimes," Wysong Russell said.

That sense of connection is central to the Walk to Cure Arthritis. Organizers say arthritis is more widespread than many people realize — including among children.

The event gave kids a space to understand they are not alone.

For families like Lucille's, the walk offered something beyond awareness—a chance to move together.

Do you know a child or family living with juvenile arthritis in Tennessee? We want to hear your story. Watch Kim's full report in the video above, and share your experience or story ideas with Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your voice could help shine a light on the thousands of Tennessee kids navigating this disease every day.

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