Family honors cyclist killed in hit-and-run as police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is fighting for justice after losing their beloved son and brother in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred just blocks from his home.

Blaise Schaeffer, 31, was riding his bike along Nolensville Pike shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 10 when police say Allen Bautista Milla struck him with a car and fled the scene. Schaeffer was just two turns away from his house.

"Blaise was this free spirit, an adventurous person. He loved travel, obviously, cycling," said his sister, Mackenzie Schaeffer.

Schaeffer's passion for cycling took him across the country in 2016, pedaling from Washington to Maine. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was a devoted son, cherished friend, and loving brother.

"He was my biggest hype man. Whenever I needed assistance in anything in life, he would pick up the call and be there for me, and he would just make my day better," Mackenzie said.

The night of Dec. 10, 2025, changed their lives forever.

"It's such a huge loss. I can't really put it into words. I feel for my parents, they're having a really hard time," she said.

According to Metro Nashville police, an officer had tried to stop Milla for allegedly driving erratically moments before the crash. Investigators say Milla hit Schaeffer and kept going.

"You're not showing any remorse for a human life, and that is just something that I will never understand," Mackenzie said. "Someone hurt her child and left them on the side of the road."

Mackenzie is determined to seek justice for her brother.

"Blaise deserves that justice because his life was taken, and he can't speak up for himself, so we are," she said.

To keep his impact alive, the family has created the Blaise Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship at his alma mater, Luther College in Iowa. The scholarship will aid incoming computer science majors, honoring Schaeffer's brilliance in the field.

"It really is such an ode to him, and we want someone each year to receive that in his name," Mackenzie said. "He's such an amazing human, and we want his light to continue on."

Police have obtained warrants for Milla, charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness, false imprisonment, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He has not been located.

Anyone with information on Milla's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

How to donate to the Blaise Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship:

Online: Luther College donation page — Select "Other (not listed)" and enter "Blaise Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship."

By mail: Make checks payable to "Luther College" with "Blaise Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship" in the memo line. Send to: Advancement Office, Loyalty Hall, Luther College, 700 College Drive, Decorah, IA 52101.

By phone: Call the Advancement Office at 563-387-1861 and request that your gift go to the Blaise Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.