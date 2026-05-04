Family hosts derby party to help people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When their daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease, a family wanted to help everyone facing the same journey. As it turns out, they had a unique opportunity to make a difference.

What is it that makes something right to wear for watching the Kentucky Derby? There always seem to be a lot of bold colors, pastels. I decided to talk derby fashion to David Coldiron and his daughter Hazel.

"Well, you have to have a hat of fascinator or something," Hazel Coldiron said.

"Did you want to wear a hat today, Hazel?" I asked her.

"No, they hurt my head!" she laughed.

The traditions go way back. The first Kentucky Derby race was 1875. It was captured in 1922 for a film called The Kentucky Derby.

"Growing up in Kentucky, obviously, the Kentucky Derby's a big deal," David Coldiron said.

There's even a bit of history to a particular Nashville watch party. The Coldiron family puts on what's now called The Coldiron Derby. They do it up big. Some familiar faces come out. Saturday's guests included American Idol winner Kris Allen.

"My wife and I have had a Kentucky Derby party since 2008," David Coldiron said.

Saturday's event was at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery. The Coldirons' derby watch parties have changed over the years, especially in the reason why they're held.

"I was diagnosed when I was three," Hazel Coldiron remembered.

"My wife said, 'Would you watch Hazel's gait?'" David Coldiron said. "'Do you think there's anything unique about that?'"

Hazel Coldiron was diagnosed with what's called CMT, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

"Some people aren't going to be able to run, like me, for instance," Hazel Coldiron continued. "It's a neurological disorder. It's like the end of your nerves aren't fully connected to your brain, so it's hard for it to send a signal to those parts. It's mostly in the hands and feet."

When David Coldiron joined the board at the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, the family had an idea of what they could do with their Kentucky Derby watch parties.

"We converted it into a fundraiser," he said. "This is year six of a fundraiser."

The Coldiron Derby helps CMTA in trying to find a treatment or cure and get funding for camps for kids.

"Do you know all those people, Hazel?" I asked.

"Most of them!" she laughed. "There are more people every single year."

"We're grateful to live in Nashville and have so many great friends," David Coldiron added. "I'm super proud of Hazel. She's always been a very driven, smart girl, joyful girl."

"We all learned what we could do to help," Hazel Coldiron continued. "Since I was the one with CMT in the family, I was the face of this. What I've learned from this is how I want to help other people."

For more on the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.