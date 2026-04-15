Family of hit-and-run victim pushes for tougher penalties as new legislation moves through the State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving family is waiting for justice more than three years after a fatal hit-and-run, as a new push at the state capitol aims to ensure drivers who leave the scene of deadly crashes face tougher consequences.

In December 2022, Cierra Burrage was crossing Oakwood Avenue in Nashville’s Inglewood neighborhood on a cold night when she was struck by a vehicle. Police said a red or burgundy SUV, possibly a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, hit her, and the driver never stopped.

Metro Police are still searching for the SUV and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Latricia Edwards, Burrage's former girlfriend, is speaking out about the heartbreak and her hope for new legislation that could prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

"She’s everything to me. She was my best friend, more than a girlfriend. She was great to my kids. My kids love her so much," Edwards said.

"It hurts because it feels like there's no regard for the life that she lived and the fact that it was taken so suddenly, because it's unnecessary; it should never happen," Edwards said.

More than three years later, the family still has no answers.

"We’re still at the the same place we were at in the beginning. It's very frustrating," Edwards said.

"We haven't even heard on where this case is going, as far as the future of it. So it's very frustrating, very disheartening, and it just really upsets me," Edwards said.

Lawmakers are pushing for tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers. Currently, leaving the scene of a deadly crash can be just a misdemeanor.

The James Bardsley Life Protection Act would change that, making it a felony with much tougher prison time if a driver knew or should have known someone was killed. The legislation is named for 19-year-old James “Jimmy” Bardsley Jr., who was killed in a Rutherford County hit-and-run. His killer was out of prison in just one year.

The legislation is moving through committees with a lot of support.

"As far as I'm concerned, hit and run, especially if it results in a death, is murder, period," Edwards said.

"The legislation, if I if it does what I feel it should do, or it will do, I feel it could be a deterrent," Edwards said.

Edwards hopes tougher laws will make drivers think twice before leaving a scene, noting that stopping can mean the difference between life and death.

"This is serious. When I hit somebody, even if I feel like I hit a bump, let me stop, look, and render these people help, because we could have probably gotten those people help, and they didn't have to die," Edwards said.

"C probably did not have to die if you would have simply stopped and rendered her the care that was needed," Edwards said.

Loved ones will keep fighting for justice and accountability, making sure Burrage's story isn't forgotten while they wait for answers.

"See something, say something, period," Edwards said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.