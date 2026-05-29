Family Safety Center opens medical exam clinic for abuse survivors in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Family Safety Center in South Nashville has opened a specialized medical exam clinic, adding on-site medical care and forensic evidence collection to its existing wraparound services for survivors of abuse.

The center has served victims since 2019.

"That includes domestic violence, sexual assaults, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking and trafficking," Outreach and Community Engagement Director Courtney Muller said.

Until now, medical care was the one service the center could not provide on-site. That changed two weeks ago when the clinic opened its doors.

"We are already seeing patients," Family Nurse Practitioner Katie Power said.

A nurse practitioner is on site to treat victims 18 and older and perform forensic exams to document evidence.

"After [our evidence collection kits] are completed, there is a chain of custody that we follow. And we lock them in a locked cabinet... And at that point, the detectives will come and retrieve the kits and take them back with them," Power said. "So, we just want everyone to feel like they can come, be heard, feel safe, and get the medical attention they deserve."

The clinic's initial focus is on the most lethal forms of violence, including strangulation. In 2025, the Family Safety Center served more than 12,000 clients. Over half of victims reported being strangled by a partner — a form of abuse that statistically increases the risk of a fatal outcome.

"If you've been strangled, you are 750% more likely to die," Muller said.

Staff say the free medical care can mean the difference between life and death.

"You don't deserve to be hurt in your relationships. We know that it can be scary to come in, especially if you maybe don't have access to a car, but our services are free and confidential," Muller said.

The clinic is the result of a partnership between Nashville General Hospital, Metro's Health Department, and the Family Safety Center. It is currently operating as a one-year pilot program, with hopes for funding to expand.

Anyone in crisis can call the Family Safety Center at 615-880-1100 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com