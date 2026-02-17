Family seeks murder charges months after Madison woman fatally shot by husband's girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly six months after 23-year-old Keiona Wilson was fatally shot in Madison, her family continues to grieve while waiting for murder charges to be filed against the woman who pulled the trigger.

Wilson was killed on August 25 during a confrontation at the Madison home of her husband's girlfriend. Police say Wilson went to the residence looking for her husband of 16 years, whom she had recently discovered was having an affair.

According to police, Wilson and the girlfriend argued over a surveillance speaker about whether Wilson's husband was inside the home. Police claim Wilson tried to force entry, though her family disputes this account, citing video evidence.

The girlfriend fired once through the storm door, missing Wilson. Police say the two women then struggled inside before a second shot struck Wilson fatally. Wilson drove herself to the Madison police precinct and flagged down an officer, but she did not survive her injuries.

"I'm falling apart every day because Keiona was my oldest," Wilson's mother, Yolanda McClinton, said. "She was my whole world. She was my life."

Wilson's family says no one in the home called 911 or contacted them about the shooting. So far, no murder charges have been filed.

The case was recently bound over to a grand jury, but only on a separate felony weapons possession charge against the shooter, who remains out on bond despite having a criminal history.

"This seems like it should've been an open-and-shut case," said friend Scottish Washington. "We should have had swift justice."

Wilson's sister says the family's pursuit of justice is also about clearing Wilson's name.

"My whole point of getting justice for my sister is also to clear her name, and I am very disappointed in her husband for allowing that story to be out there," Jhametria Smith said.

The family describes Wilson as a selfless person who has built her own home and earned four degrees while raising two children.

"The lies and manipulation are why I don't have my sister," Smith said. "That's why her children do not have her, and that's why my niece does not have her. That's why her friends do not have her. This is an injustice."

Wilson's picture still hangs by the front door of the home she built herself. Her mother visits regularly, greeting her daughter's photo each time.

"When you come in, you say hello to Keiona," her mother said. "Every time I come over here, I come, and I kiss her and say hi."

The family is calling for the arrest of everyone who was inside the home during the shooting, including Wilson's husband.

"For him to let it happen, it's tearing us apart," said McClinton.

After consultation with the District Attorney's Office, no charges were filed at the time of the shooting. Police say a determination of possible charges will be made after further investigation.

"This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."