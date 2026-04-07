Family speaks out as police search for driver in deadly Easter Sunday hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed 31-year-old Yulonda Parham and 27-year-old Kanon Oldham early Sunday morning in Nashville.

It happened on the 100 block of Lafayette just south of downtown.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m. a 2011 Lexus 250 sedan was traveling on Lafayette at a high rate of speed when it struck the two pedestrians.

Then witnesses told authorities that a male driver pulled over and ran away and later the owner of the car showed up to help with the investigation.

Yulonda Parham leaves behind two young children and many grieving family members.

On Monday, her aunt, Alicia Parham, and other family members gathered just steps from where she died on Lafayette near Fairfield.

"It is still unbelievable today," Alicia Parham said. "I also feel for the young man's family that was with her.”

This section of Lafayette Street is an area where pedestrians are frequently struck.

According to family members, Parham and Oldham were leaving the Linq Social Kitchen when they were hit.

Just down the road from that spot, a memorial sits on the corner from the last time someone was hit just days ago.

"This is not the first nor the second time that pedestrians have gotten hit on this street," said Tanya Hughes, who works in the area at Tennessee Justice Center.

Glen Gauss is contracted to do security at times for Linq Social Kitchen, the business Yulonda Parham was leaving when she died.

"I've seen it myself when I'm driving down these streets, people doing 60 miles an hour," said Glen Gauss with FAFO security.

While this area is not in his district, some of the safety improvements Council Member Jacob Kupin is advocating for at council could impact these types of dangerous stretches of roads in many places in the metro.

"There are a number of dangerous intersection areas that are on the radar that I'm pushing for to get support," said Council Member Kupin, who represents district 19 at metro council.

For now, the Parham family is hoping someone will come forward with information about the driver.

"We just want justice, for the person who hit and ran on my niece, I am here today asking you, please have a heart and come forward and bring us peace," Alicia Parham said.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe has been set up to help the Parham family during this time.

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