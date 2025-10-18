Fatal hit-and-run on Old Hickory Boulevard; investigators seek driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators are looking into a deadly hit-and-run reported Friday evening near Bellevue.

The initial call to 911 reported that a person had fallen down at the intersection, but Nashville Fire Department medics determined his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Robert E. Powell of Hereford, Arizona, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Rocky Lane. Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle involved may have been a large SUV or pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.