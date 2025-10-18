Fatal hit-and-run on Old Hickory Boulevard; investigators seek driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators are looking into a deadly hit-and-run reported Friday evening near Bellevue.
The initial call to 911 reported that a person had fallen down at the intersection, but Nashville Fire Department medics determined his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Robert E. Powell of Hereford, Arizona, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.
The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Rocky Lane. Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle involved may have been a large SUV or pickup truck.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp