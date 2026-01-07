Father of four shot and killed in Nashville apartment complex, suspects still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed while dropping off his child at an apartment complex in December.

Constance Young wants 34-year-old Gavin Thompson to be remembered as a devoted father of four and fiancé of nearly 14 years who loved helping others, not for the violence that took his life.

"He loved to help people. That was like his thing — pouring into people," Young said.

Thompson was the owner and operator of multiple properties, providing housing for adults with intellectual disabilities. He recently stepped back from that career to focus on investing in crypto, stocks, and building his future.

Police say Thompson was approached by two masked men around 9:30 p.m. on December 14 at an apartment complex on Zermatt Avenue. Investigators say Thompson tried to make it back to his car, but the suspects chased him, assaulted him, and opened fire.

He was just dropping off his son.

"My grandson had called. He was crying hysterically, saying my daddy had been shot," Young said.

Surveillance photos show the suspects leaving the scene in the back seat of a black sedan — believed to be a dark-colored 2014 to 2020 Chevrolet Impala with a Premier trim package.

Young is calling on the community to help identify the people in the getaway car.

"Anybody who loves him that knows something to get justice for my son because this is all that I have left in memories," Young said.

Young says her son was not the kind of person to be involved in crime and doesn't want people to judge Thompson's life based on how he died.

"Silence protects violence," Young said. "Please help. Please help. Please get justice for my son, because if they would take mine in that manner...They have a problem. They won't have a problem with taking yours in that manner."

Now, all she has are memories, a cardboard cutout and photographs of a young man gone too soon.

"It's important to me because this is my son, and justice is deserved," Young said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for up to a $5,000 cash reward in homicide cases.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.