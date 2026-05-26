Multi-agency investigation targets alleged vehicle theft ring in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-agency investigation into an alleged vehicle theft ring led to search warrants at several homes in Wilson and Davidson counties on Tuesday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Investigators said the Lebanon Police Department’s Special Operations Division, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, executed search warrants at four residences in the Lebanon and Wilson County area.

Authorities also searched a home in the 4900 block of Clarksville Highway in the Whites Creek community of Davidson County.

During the operation, officers recovered several stolen vehicles, including two GMC Sierras reported stolen from Texas and Ohio, along with a stolen Polaris Slingshot, police said.

Investigators also said they uncovered evidence connected to altered and falsified vehicle identification numbers, commonly known as VINs.

According to police, Tuesday’s operation stemmed from an earlier multi-agency search warrant operation on April 23 tied to the same investigation.

The investigation first began April 16 after officers said they found stolen vehicles with altered VINs while serving multiple search warrants connected to an illegal narcotics investigation in Lebanon.

Police described the case as “active and complex,” with charges still pending. Authorities said no additional details would be released at this time.