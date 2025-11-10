FDA removing black box warnings from hormone therapy drugs, a turning point for menopause treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will remove black box warning labels from many hormone replacement therapy medications, a change that could help generations of women manage menopause symptoms more effectively.

The warning labels, which have been in place for more than 20 years, cautioned about cancer risks associated with hormone therapy.

However, some medical professionals believe the research that prompted these warnings didn't accurately represent health risks for most women.

"It was a study that skewed the results to older, more unhealthy women," said Lisa Milam, a nurse practitioner with Ascension Saint Thomas' Menopause Wellness Center.

Milam called the FDA's decision a significant moment for women's health.

"It's just a wonderful momentous day for women's health," Milam said.

Milam said the black box warnings deterred countless women from using hormone replacement therapy to treat menopause symptoms.

"You would prescribe those medications, they would read that black box warning, and they were so afraid of breast cancer or other types of cancer that they just would not use the medication," Milam said.

For women considering hormone therapy, timing can matter.

"Hormone therapy is safest when started within 10 years of menopause and under the age of 60," Milam said.

Nashville gynecologist Dr. John Macey believes the change will significantly improve patient care and quality of life.

"It's going to be a lot easier to give patients relief of symptoms and to make them happier and feel better," Macey said.

The removal of these warnings could benefit future generations of women who previously avoided hormone therapy due to safety concerns.

"I think what's happened with that black box warning is a whole generation of women have been deprived of the benefits of hormone therapy," Milam said.

Medical professionals emphasize that patients should consult their doctors to understand the risks and benefits of any medication before starting treatment.

