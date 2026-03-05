Firefighter injured in house fire on Sunnywood Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One firefighter was injured while crews battled a house fire Thursday on Sunnywood Drive.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home in the 6800 block of Sunnywood Drive after multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle on fire inside or near a garage. Callers said they could see smoke and flames and heard several loud popping sounds.

Additional callers later reported the fire appeared to be spreading and that the home had become involved.

When firefighters arrived, crews reported flames coming from the second floor of the garage and began fire attack operations to put out the fire.

Initial reports indicate no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was transported from the scene with injuries that were unknown at the time. No other injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist two people.

The scene remains active as crews continue working.