Old Hickory Blvd blocked at Fields Dr after fire engine crash

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a Nashville fire engine has shut down part of Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on March 26 at Old Hickory Boulevard and Fields Drive. All lanes are currently blocked as Metro Nashville Police respond, and drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

The Nashville Fire Department said a firefighter operating Engine 36 experienced a medical episode while driving, causing the apparatus to lose control. The engine struck multiple telephone poles, several parked vehicles and a building.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Two civilians suffered minor injuries while attempting to move out of the way but declined transport at the scene.

The incident remains an active investigation, and no additional details have been released.